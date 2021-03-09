Cryptaur Market Cap Hits $1.74 Million (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded up 25.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. Cryptaur has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and $2,232.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cryptaur has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptaur token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00058632 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.60 or 0.00807060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00009430 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00026274 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00062698 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00029620 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00040819 BTC.

Cryptaur Profile

Cryptaur (CPT) is a token. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,980,371,437 tokens. Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Cryptaur Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

