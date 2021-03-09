Crypto Sports Market Cap Achieves $711,078.70 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 9th. Over the last week, Crypto Sports has traded up 32.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000482 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $711,078.70 and $3,105.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.