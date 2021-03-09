CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) Tops One Day Volume of $18,128.00

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 9th. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoBonusMiles has a total market cap of $573,817.33 and $18,128.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00057331 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00009943 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $433.60 or 0.00796692 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00027388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00067866 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00031759 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Profile

CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,301 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using U.S. dollars.

