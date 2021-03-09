Cryptocean Hits Market Cap of $6.91 Million (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 9th. During the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptocean coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001520 BTC on major exchanges. Cryptocean has a market cap of $6.91 million and approximately $19,287.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptocean alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00056381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.84 or 0.00803290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00009577 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00027224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00066850 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00031111 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00041706 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

About Cryptocean

Cryptocean (CRON) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,109 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,011 coins. The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Cryptocean Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptocean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.