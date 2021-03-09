Cryptopay (CPAY) Price Reaches $0.0509 on Exchanges

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded up 48.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. In the last week, Cryptopay has traded up 61.9% against the dollar. One Cryptopay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0509 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptopay has a total market capitalization of $3.48 million and approximately $3,959.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptopay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00057173 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.44 or 0.00789675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00009235 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00026397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00065067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00029929 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003906 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Cryptopay Token Profile

Cryptopay (CRYPTO:CPAY) is a token. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,378,738 tokens. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me . The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Cryptopay Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptopay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptopay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.