CryptoPing (PING) Price Down 8.6% Over Last 7 Days

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. In the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoPing token can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000723 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoPing has a total market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $40.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $274.06 or 0.00505645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00068231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00058732 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00075469 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00076660 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.64 or 0.00514093 BTC.

CryptoPing Token Profile

CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,257,786 tokens. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoPing Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

