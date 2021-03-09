CryptoPing (PING) Price Hits $0.39 on Top Exchanges

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. In the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoPing token can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000722 BTC on exchanges. CryptoPing has a market cap of $2.83 million and approximately $40.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.55 or 0.00492533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00066859 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00051323 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00077557 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00077451 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.75 or 0.00467029 BTC.

About CryptoPing

CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,257,786 tokens. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoPing Token Trading

