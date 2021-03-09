Cube (AUTO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $95.00

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded down 25.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last week, Cube has traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar. One Cube token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Cube has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $95.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00056415 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00010222 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $424.09 or 0.00790176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00026679 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.62 or 0.00066375 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00030645 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00041426 BTC.

Cube is a token. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. The official message board for Cube is medium.com/@cubeintel . Cube’s official website is cubeint.io . Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cube using one of the exchanges listed above.

