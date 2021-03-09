Cube Market Capitalization Hits $2.05 Million (AUTO)

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last seven days, Cube has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Cube has a total market cap of $2.05 million and approximately $95.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cube token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00056520 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.69 or 0.00775388 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00009218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00026984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00065412 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00030096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Cube Profile

AUTO is a token. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. The official message board for Cube is medium.com/@cubeintel . The official website for Cube is cubeint.io . Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cube

