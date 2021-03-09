Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target Raised to $111.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Truist from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.78.

NYSE:CFR traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,423. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $47.69 and a twelve month high of $110.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,180,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bobby Berman sold 17,502 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $1,812,332.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,123.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,752 shares of company stock worth $12,463,335 over the last three months. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

