Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target Lowered to $238.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price objective dropped by Morgan Stanley from $258.00 to $238.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.48% from the company’s previous close.
CMI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.24.
Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $265.86 on Monday. Cummins has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $268.29. The firm has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.74 and a 200-day moving average of $226.41.
In other news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,107.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 0.4% during the second quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.
Cummins Company Profile
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
