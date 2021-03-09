Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target Lowered to $238.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price objective dropped by Morgan Stanley from $258.00 to $238.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.48% from the company’s previous close.

CMI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.24.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $265.86 on Monday. Cummins has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $268.29. The firm has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.74 and a 200-day moving average of $226.41.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,107.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 0.4% during the second quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

