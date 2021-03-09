CureVac Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CVAC)

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 4,051 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 110% compared to the typical volume of 1,929 call options.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CureVac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. CureVac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CVAC traded up $3.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.00. 2,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,291. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.10. CureVac has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $151.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVAC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in CureVac by 565.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in CureVac in the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CureVac in the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in CureVac in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in CureVac in the 4th quarter worth $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.



CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.

