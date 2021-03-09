Curve DAO Token Reaches Market Cap of $572.27 Million (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $572.27 million and $191.93 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be purchased for $2.35 or 0.00004348 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00057026 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $423.29 or 0.00783234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00027010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00065885 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00030443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Coin Profile

CRV is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,449,342,127 coins and its circulating supply is 243,522,477 coins. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

