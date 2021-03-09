Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.21

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.21 and last traded at $30.11, with a volume of 2808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

Several analysts have commented on CUBI shares. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Customers Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.84. The company has a market cap of $964.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.55.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $146.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 22,765 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $654,493.75. Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 7,500 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $201,375.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,803 shares of company stock worth $953,354. 9.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 67,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.