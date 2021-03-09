CUTcoin (CUT) Trading 49.5% Higher Over Last Week

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last week, CUTcoin has traded 49.5% higher against the US dollar. CUTcoin has a market cap of $19.28 million and $1,532.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUTcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00060366 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.53 or 0.00278867 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00009913 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00011910 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 135,075,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,075,141 tokens. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

