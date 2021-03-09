cVault.finance (CORE) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.11 Million

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One cVault.finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $5,043.24 or 0.09342536 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $50.43 million and $1.11 million worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.57 or 0.00510488 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00069544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00056450 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00077754 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00077179 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.22 or 0.00522815 BTC.

cVault.finance Token Profile

cVault.finance launched on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

