CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,301 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 27,403 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 220,090 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $12,853,000 after buying an additional 56,070 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 241.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 579,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,912,000 after buying an additional 409,576 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 54,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,691 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.04. 83,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,940,991. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $93.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.