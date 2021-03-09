CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 229,737 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 16,785 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 1.3% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $15,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,284,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,856,601,000 after buying an additional 3,127,908 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CVS Health by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,441,737,000 after buying an additional 1,627,516 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,794,633 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $630,407,000 after acquiring an additional 309,570 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,592,491 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $443,401,000 after purchasing an additional 81,300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 5.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,975,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $290,568,000 after purchasing an additional 273,547 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.70. 219,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,940,991. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.43. The firm has a market cap of $94.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,906 shares of company stock worth $8,719,090. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CVS. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.08.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

