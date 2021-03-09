CWV Chain Market Capitalization Hits $6.65 Million (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. CWV Chain has a total market capitalization of $6.65 million and approximately $2,672.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CWV Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CWV Chain has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $276.14 or 0.00509927 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00069612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00056557 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00077635 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $283.30 or 0.00523140 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00076976 BTC.

CWV Chain Token Profile

CWV Chain’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 tokens. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

