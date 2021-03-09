CyberVein Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.26 Million (CVT)

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last week, CyberVein has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar. One CyberVein token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberVein has a market cap of $144.26 million and approximately $4.26 million worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sentinel (SENT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000032 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 67.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CyberVein Token Profile

CyberVein is a token. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CyberVein is www.cybervein.org

CyberVein Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

