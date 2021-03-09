Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Trading Up 19.2%

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)’s stock price was up 19.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.66 and last traded at $7.21. Approximately 1,072,336 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 855,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

The stock has a market cap of $51.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.35.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.83). As a group, equities analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,710,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,057,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 4.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

