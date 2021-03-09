CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) were up 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $4.95. Approximately 1,486,839 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,324,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.18.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBAY. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

