Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) Insider Gary Comb Buys 200,000 Shares

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) insider Gary Comb acquired 200,000 shares of Cyprium Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.25 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,000.00 ($35,000.00).

About Cyprium Metals

Cyprium Metals Limited identifies, evaluates, and explores for mineral properties in Australia and Canada. The company primarily explores for copper deposits. It owns a 80% interest in the Cue copper project located in the Murchison region of Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Arc Exploration Limited and changed its name to Cyprium Metals Limited in June 2019.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyprium Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyprium Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.