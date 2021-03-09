DA Davidson Boosts Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target to $145.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $133.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BYND. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.06.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Shares of BYND stock traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $141.71. 37,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,919,285. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.33 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $48.18 and a fifty-two week high of $221.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.92 and its 200-day moving average is $148.20.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $1,778,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,420,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dariush Ajami sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.03, for a total transaction of $2,190,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,164,835.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,650,800. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,322,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,268 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,717,000 after acquiring an additional 605,212 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,784,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 742,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,216,000 after acquiring an additional 353,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.