DA Davidson Weighs in on HarborOne Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HONE)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for HarborOne Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HONE. Zacks Investment Research raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

HONE opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $14.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13. The company has a market capitalization of $817.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.76.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $69.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.25 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,632,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,168,000 after purchasing an additional 22,351 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,254,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,206,000 after purchasing an additional 148,289 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,785,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,114,000 after purchasing an additional 408,235 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,429,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,520,000 after purchasing an additional 45,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,312,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,250,000 after purchasing an additional 61,722 shares in the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

