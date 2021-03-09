DAD 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.64 Million (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. In the last week, DAD has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. DAD has a market cap of $29.52 million and $1.64 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAD coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000403 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00056678 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $421.14 or 0.00773349 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00009182 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00027040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00065421 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00029998 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003952 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

DAD Coin Profile

DAD (DAD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 coins. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAD is dad.one . The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

Buying and Selling DAD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

