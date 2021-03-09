DAD Tops 24-Hour Volume of $870,028.00 (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 9th. In the last week, DAD has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. DAD has a total market capitalization of $28.34 million and $870,028.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAD coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000392 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00056415 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00010222 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.09 or 0.00790176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00026679 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.62 or 0.00066375 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00030645 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00041426 BTC.

About DAD

DAD (DAD) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 coins. DAD’s official website is dad.one . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

Buying and Selling DAD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.