Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.49 EPS

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($1.49), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of DADA stock opened at $29.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.67. Dada Nexus has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $61.27.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DADA. KeyCorp began coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.50 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

