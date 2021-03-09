Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Up 11%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) rose 11% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.43 and last traded at $32.69. Approximately 2,247,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,876,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.44.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DADA. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Dada Nexus in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.50 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.51.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.49). Research analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dada Nexus by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 30,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dada Nexus Company Profile (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

