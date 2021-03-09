DAEX 24 Hour Volume Hits $48,684.00 (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. DAEX has a market cap of $3.30 million and $48,684.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DAEX has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DAEX Token Profile

DAEX (DAX) is a token. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DAEX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

