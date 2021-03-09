Dai 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $469.30 Million (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. During the last week, Dai has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Dai token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC on major exchanges. Dai has a total market cap of $2.62 billion and $469.30 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dai Profile

Dai is a token. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 2,613,945,407 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,613,945,381 tokens. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dai Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

