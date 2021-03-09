Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires 17,475 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,475 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $17,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 990.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,429 shares of company stock worth $19,569,387. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock traded up $1.51 on Monday, hitting $142.65. 23,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,703,083. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $156.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $88.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -784.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.27.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

