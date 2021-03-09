Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires 18,190 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,538 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 18,190 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $28,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $207.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,676. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.16. The company has a market capitalization of $154.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

