Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires 18,749 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,749 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $17,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Dollar General by 194.8% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 10,739 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 183,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,604,000 after purchasing an additional 44,450 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,299,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.83.

Shares of DG traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $181.49. The stock had a trading volume of 6,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,737. The firm has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $225.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.82 and a 200 day moving average of $207.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.