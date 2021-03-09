Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires 27,623 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 27,623 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $21,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 10,558 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 199.2% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,248 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 11,483 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 63,738 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,064,000 after purchasing an additional 27,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,900 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $355,004.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,228,895.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total value of $86,624.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,639,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,012. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRTX traded up $3.42 on Monday, reaching $215.40. 23,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,151,073. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $197.47 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRTX. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $247.00 to $267.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

