Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires 2,918 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $15,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,150,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Equinix stock traded down $2.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $608.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,134. The company has a market cap of $54.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.72, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $705.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $735.60. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $477.87 and a 52-week high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.92, for a total transaction of $1,356,412.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,346,789.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total transaction of $3,369,845.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,722 shares of company stock valued at $18,731,932 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $821.89.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

