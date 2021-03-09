Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires 3,732 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $23,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of PayPal by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 73,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.18, for a total transaction of $19,264,114.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,106,569.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,898,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 258,350 shares of company stock worth $67,436,768. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYPL stock traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $235.49. 96,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,124,655. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.96. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

