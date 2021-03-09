Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Boosts Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in FedEx by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,764 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,891 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 10,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDX. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.64.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FDX stock opened at $251.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.61. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $305.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

