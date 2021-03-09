Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,360 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $19,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 19.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZTS traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $148.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.57. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.08.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

