Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Boosts Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 649.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,999 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of The Clorox worth $20,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in The Clorox by 57.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox in the third quarter valued at $46,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CLX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $184.35. The stock had a trading volume of 14,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $156.68 and a twelve month high of $239.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.90.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

In other The Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,547.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,084.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,932,033.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,239 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,602. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.83.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

