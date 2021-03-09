Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Boosts Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 381.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,997 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $18,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Progressive by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $89.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,120. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.03. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $62.18 and a 12 month high of $102.05. The company has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. Equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.45%.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $573,726.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,300.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,609 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,401 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PGR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on The Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

