Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Buys 337,959 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 87.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 725,332 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 337,959 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $32,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. 360 Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 7,894 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 8,921 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,408. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,621,719. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $49.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

