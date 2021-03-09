Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Buys 500 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Humana were worth $7,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 322.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total value of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at $40,975,628.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total transaction of $288,903.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,979 shares of company stock valued at $14,062,485. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.95.

Shares of HUM opened at $401.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $386.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.67. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.25 and a 52 week high of $474.70. The stock has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 13.99%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

