Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Buys 589,670 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 435.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 725,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 589,670 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 0.8% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $55,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 28.1% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 425,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,986,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $595,000. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on NEE shares. Mizuho increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.37.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.74. 71,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,065,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.59. The company has a market cap of $140.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.