Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Buys 76,220 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 67.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 76,220 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $30,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,847,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,630,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,999 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $279,217,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,526,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 15,424.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,395,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.76 on Monday, hitting $166.18. The stock had a trading volume of 45,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,758,157. The stock has a market cap of $152.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.38. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $181.80.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

In other news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $4,028,202.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,349.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TXN. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.71.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

