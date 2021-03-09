Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Grows Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 329.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 465,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,224 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $38,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on PM shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Edward Jones lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.83.

PM traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.21. The stock had a trading volume of 16,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,548,866. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.75. The company has a market capitalization of $134.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $88.19.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

