Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Grows Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,214 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $15,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 512.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

NYSE PLD traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.25. The stock had a trading volume of 13,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,646. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $112.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.10 and its 200 day moving average is $101.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.87 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.77.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.