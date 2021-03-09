Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Grows Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 61.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 769,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,341 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises approximately 0.6% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $42,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.06.

Shares of KO traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.36. The company had a trading volume of 226,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,154,516. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $221.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

