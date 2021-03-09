Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 70.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,142 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.1% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $76,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,535,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Alphabet by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 149,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $262,411,000 after acquiring an additional 21,535 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Alphabet by 294.9% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,125,000 after acquiring an additional 12,841 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 56,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $99,489,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,699.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,307 shares of company stock worth $14,349,621. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $3.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,112.31. The stock had a trading volume of 8,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,417. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,985.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1,737.11. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $2,152.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

