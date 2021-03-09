Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Grows Stock Position in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 53.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,266 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd owned about 0.06% of Erie Indemnity worth $7,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,323,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in Erie Indemnity by 24.0% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIE opened at $231.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Erie Indemnity has a 52-week low of $130.20 and a 52-week high of $266.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.21.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.01). Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 24.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $1.035 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Erie Indemnity’s payout ratio is 68.32%.

Erie Indemnity Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

